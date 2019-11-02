Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 2,776,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In related news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

