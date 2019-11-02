Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

NYSE BG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bunge has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

