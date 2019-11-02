Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.74

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $21.63. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,497,393 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

