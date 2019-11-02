Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 6,833 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,307.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.