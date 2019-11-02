Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 24,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,086,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.