Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $289,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 27.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 222,297 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Quotient by 145.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

