California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 876,371 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 876,371 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $319,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.