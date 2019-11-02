California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 606,988 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Paypal worth $289,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Swedbank lifted its position in Paypal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $8,543,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,303 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

