California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $416,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

MMC stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $104.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

