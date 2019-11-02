California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.33 Billion Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,330,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

