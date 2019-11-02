California Public Employees Retirement System Has $508.72 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Southern worth $508,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

