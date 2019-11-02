California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRC. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $358.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 272.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 1,590.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.