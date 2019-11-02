Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its FY19 guidance to $1.06-1.12 EPS.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 1,171,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,561. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

