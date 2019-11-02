Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.685-1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,171,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

