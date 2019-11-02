Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $381,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,035 shares of company stock worth $1,945,836. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

