Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after buying an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after buying an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $171,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,936 shares of company stock worth $11,630,942 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

