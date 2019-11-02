Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth $541,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.54 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.