Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $541,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 4.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

