Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

