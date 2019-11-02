Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 157,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 921.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.