Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.04

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.04 and traded as high as $54.40. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 93,230 shares trading hands.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

