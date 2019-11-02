Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. 1,480,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,308. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 45,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,455 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

