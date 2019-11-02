Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 13,997 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

