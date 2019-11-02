Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$216.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

