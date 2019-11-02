Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 861,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $29.96 on Friday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $275,300.00. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,082.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 965,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

