Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of MTDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

