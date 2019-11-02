Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.14.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$25.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total transaction of C$370,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,712.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.