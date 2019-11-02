Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 3,411.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 15.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $125,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

