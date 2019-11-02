Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CARB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of CARB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The firm has a market cap of $607.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. Carbonite has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the third quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 96.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

