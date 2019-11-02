Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.08 million.

CJT stock opened at C$98.17 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$65.25 and a 52 week high of C$109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.27.

CJT has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Laurentian lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total value of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,650.40.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

