Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARO. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of CARO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. 75,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,330. The firm has a market cap of $828.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $91,229.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,497.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $649,876. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the third quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

