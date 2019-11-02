Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Head to Head Contrast

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) and Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sugarmade and Cascades, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A Cascades 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cascades has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Cascades’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cascades is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sugarmade shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sugarmade and Cascades’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade -285.41% -3,471.76% -156.90% Cascades N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sugarmade and Cascades’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $4.37 million 3.16 -$12.50 million N/A N/A Cascades N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cascades has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sugarmade.

Summary

Cascades beats Sugarmade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also provides roll headers; wrappers; packaging reams; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; specialty containers; honeycomb paperboards; uncoated paperboard partitions for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions used as protective packaging; and backing for vinyl flooring. In addition, it provides egg filler flats for egg processors and four-cup carriers for the quick-service restaurant industry; polystyrene foam trays under the EVOK brand for processors and retailers in the food industry, as well as plate and bowls; rigid plastic packaging products under the Ultratill and Poultray brands for food processors and retailers; and flexible films for frozen foods, bakery, and ice industries. Further, the company offers services to recover and process discarded materials for the municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Additionally, it offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper hand towels and napkins, parent rolls, industrial wipes, and other products under the Decor, North River, Cascades, Cascades Moka, Tandem, Tandem+, Cascades Elite, Wiping Solutions, Cascades PRO Signature, Cascades PRO Perform, Cascades PRO Select, Cascades Pro Tandem, Cascades PRO Tuff-Job, Cascades Fluff, Cascades Tuff, April Soft, and Nature's Choice labels. The company sells its products through sales force and external representatives. Cascades Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

