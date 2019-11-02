Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.56.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $174.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

