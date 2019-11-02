Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $165,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

