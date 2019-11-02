Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of CATS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.65. Catasys has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Catasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catasys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catasys by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

