Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 921,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

