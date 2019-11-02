Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells $303,848.40 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $144.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

