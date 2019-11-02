Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.19% of Cato worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATO. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $209,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $231,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:CATO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

