CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CBFV opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.37.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

