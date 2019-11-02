Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of FUN opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after buying an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

