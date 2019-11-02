Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

