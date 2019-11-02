Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 940,589 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,891,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 544,920 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 142,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 142,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

