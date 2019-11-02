Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded to Outperform by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CSFB decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.86.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,112. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 47.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

