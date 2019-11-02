Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.83

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.83 and traded as high as $116.98. Centamin shares last traded at $116.05, with a volume of 3,799,568 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centamin to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.10.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

