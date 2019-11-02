Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.75. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.19.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.27. 684,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,322. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$455.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.88, for a total value of C$62,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,892. Insiders have sold a total of 55,300 shares of company stock worth $664,364 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

