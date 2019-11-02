Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.27. The company had a trading volume of 684,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$482,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $664,364.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

