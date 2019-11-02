Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company’s top and the bottom line rose year over year during third-quarter fiscal 2019. The recent buyouts of Arden Companies and Bell Nursery along with improvement in margins on a sequential basis drove results. Also, sturdy growth in the Garden segment supported top line to some extent. Going ahead into the fourth quarter, the company expects the momentum to continue on a year-over-year basis. On the flip side, rising trend in SG&A expenses may affect the bottom line in the near term. In fact, management trimmed earnings view for fiscal 2019 thanks to tough economic environment in the agricultural sector and unfavorable weather. These factors have hurt the Pet segment's animal health businesses.”

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $30.23. 69,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.