Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QCOM stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.