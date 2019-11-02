Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

BKNG opened at $2,032.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,010.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,894.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

