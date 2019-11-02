Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $379.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.